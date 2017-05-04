Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Family members pick up students at the scene of a school bus crash Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said middle school students were on the full-sized yellow school bus that crashed about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a busy crossroads northeast of downtown Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Authorities investigate a school bus crash Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A crime scene investigator walks by a wrecked car involved in a school bus crash Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said middle school students were on a full-sized yellow school bus that crashed about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a busy crossroads northeast of downtown Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Christina Marquez, right, picks up her son Angelo Marquez at the scene of a school bus crash Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Angelo Marquez was in a the school bus during the crash. (AP Photo/John Locher)