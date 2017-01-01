Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Anti-government protesters face-off with security forces blocking them from marching to the Supreme Court to support new magistrates named to the government-dominated Supreme Court by opposition-led led National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday. Thousands attempted to march toward the embattled nation's Supreme Court in an escalating push to stop President Nicolas Maduro from proceeding with his plans to rewrite the constitution. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Anti-government protesters remove barb wire to set up barricades during clashes with security forces blocking a march to the Supreme Court to support new magistrates named to the government-dominated Supreme Court by opposition-led led National Assembl,y in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday. (AP Photo/{{photog})
An anti-government protester holds a homemade shield decorated with photos of President Nicolas Maduro and government officials during clashes with security forces blocking a march to the Supreme Court to support new magistrates named to the government-dominated Supreme Court by opposition-led led National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Security forces face-off with anti-government protesters attempting to march to the Supreme Court, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday. Protesters marched through the Venezuelan capital, chanting and waving flags in an escalating push to stop President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution. National guard troops launched tear gas in at least one location in Caracas, blocking protesters with clouds of white gas and rows of officers on motorcycles. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Anti-government protesters face-off with security forces blocking them from marching to the Supreme Court, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday. Protesters marched through the Venezuelan capital, chanting and waving flags in an escalating push to stop President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution. National guard troops launched tear gas in at least one location in Caracas, blocking protesters with clouds of white gas and rows of officers on motorcycles. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)