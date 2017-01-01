Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Army Veteran Larry Modic places an American flag in his yard as demolition crews take down his home on Manchester Road in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Sgt. Warren Webb (left) stands by a tearful Army Veteran Larry Modic, as he watches as demolition crews take down his home. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Army Veteran Larry Modic holds a flag rescued from his front porch by a Akron Police Officer. Modic was there to watch as demolition crews take down his home on Manchester Road. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A city demolition crew tears down the house belonging to Larry Modic on Manchester Road Tuesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A city demolition crew tears down the house belonging to Larry Modic on Manchester Road. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Army Veteran Larry Modic gets a hug from Tyler Thompson 9, from Newton Falls, as they watch demolition crews take down his home on Manchester Road. Thompson and his mother Missy Thompson drove to support Modic during the domolition. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Army Veteran Larry Modic (left) gets support from Viet Nam Veterans Motorcycle Club member Gentleman Jim as demolition crews take down his home on Manchester Road Tuesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Abraham L. Wescott, Development Manager for the city of Akron talks to the media as city a demolition crew (background) prepares to tear down the house belonging to Larry Modic on Manchester Road. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)