Dr. Noel L. Leathers, a University of Akron history professor and a veteran of Iwo Jima died last month at 89. Leathers wrote a book that was just published at the end of 2012 called Reflections on the Pacific War: A Marine interpreter remembers.
Jonah Greer of Akron looks at some models and photographs before sharing his military experiences as a veteran on Iwo Jima during WWII. Greer attended a luncheon at First Christian Church on Tuesday, in North Canton. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cover of Reflections on the Pacific War: A Marine interpreter remembers, by Dr. Noel L. Leathers.
Marine Lieutenant Noel Leathers, (third from left standing) and fellow marines during WWII.