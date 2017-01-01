Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Marines hold the flag pole helping to recreate the flag raising at Iwo Jima on a float on Tuesday at the Stow Fourth of July parade in Stow. The tradition has lasted 20 years in the 2.2 mile parade. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tom Shuber, 79, of Stow advises as marines get in formation to stage the flag raising at Iwo Jima on a float on Tuesday at the Stow Fourth of July parade in Stow. The tradition has lasted 20 years in the 2.2 mile parade. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marines recreate the flag raising at Iwo Jima on a float on Tuesday at the Stow Fourth of July parade in Stow. The tradition has lasted 20 years in the 2.2 mile parade. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bill Stepp, 64, of Cuyahoga Falls and Tom Shuber, 79, of Stow ride along the parade route in the recreation of the flag raising at Iwo Jima on Tuesday at the Stow Fourth of July parade in Stow. The tradition has lasted 20 years in the 2.2 mile parade. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)