David Hillis during his early release hearing before visiting Judge Richard Reinbold in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday. Judge Reinbold released Hillis to work but he must return to the jail in the evenings for the remainder of his one year sentence in the shooting death of Marcus Glover. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
David Hillis during his early release hearing before visiting Judge Richard Reinbold in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday. Judge Reinbold released Hillis to work but he must return to the jail in the evenings for the remainder of his one year sentence in the shooting death of Marcus Glover. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crystal Thomas (left) pleads with Summit County Court of Common Pleas visiting court judge Richard Reinbold to not release David Hillis (right) early from jail as he serves his sentence in the death of Thomas' son, Marcus Glover, on Monday. Judge Reinbold released Hillis to work but must return to the jail in the evenings for the remainder of his one year sentence in the shooting death of Marcus Glover. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A family supplied photograph of Marcus Glover who was shot and killed by David Hillis. (Glover Family photo)
Summit County Court of Common Pleas visiting judge Richard Reinbold listens as Kerry O'Brien speaks for his client David Hillis as he asks for an early release Monday. Judge Reinbold released Hillis to work but he must return to the jail in the evenings for the remainder of his one year sentence in the shooting death of Marcus Glover. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crystal Thomas (left) pleads with Summit County Court of Common Pleas visiting court judge Richard Reinbold to not release David Hillis (right) early from jail as he serves his sentence in the death of Thomas' son Marcus Glove. Judge Reinbold released Hillis to work but must return to the jail in the evenings for the remainder of his one year sentence in the shooting death of Marcus Glover. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Thomas Glover (front) expresses his frustration outside the Summit County Courthouse as he stands next to his father Thomas Glover at the work release of David Hillis by visiting Judge Richard Reinbold in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday. Judge Reinbold released Hillis to work but must return to the jail in the evenings for the remainder of his one sentence in the shooting death of Glover's brother Marcus Glover. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Thomas Glover (front) expresses his frustration outside the Summit County Courthouse as he stands next to Crystal Thomas at the work release of David Hillis by visiting Judge Richard Reinbold in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Reinbold released Hillis to work but must return to the jail in the evenings for the remainder of his one sentence in the shooting death of their son Marcus Glover. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)