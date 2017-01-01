Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A relative of the Costa Concordia shipwreck's victims touches a commemorative plaque bearing the names of the 32 people who lost their lives in the disaster, in the Tuscan island Isola del Giglio, Italy, Sunday. Survivors of the Costa Concordia shipwreck and relatives of the 32 people who died marked the first anniversary of the grounding Sunday. The first event of Sunday's daylong commemoration was the return to the sea of part of the massive rock that tore into the hull of the 112,000-ton ocean liner on Jan. 13, 2012 and remained embedded as the vessel capsized along with its 4,200 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
In this Jan. 2012 file photo released by the Guardia di Finanza (border Police), the luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia leans on its side after running aground the tiny Tuscan island of Giglio, Italy. As if the nightmares, flashbacks and anxiety weren't enough, passengers who survived the terrifying grounding and capsizing of the Costa Concordia off Tuscany have come in for a rude shock as they mark the first anniversary of the disaster on Sunday. Ship owner Costa Crociere SpA, the Italian unit of Miami-based Carnival Corp., sent several passengers a letter telling them they weren't welcome at the official anniversary ceremonies on the island of Giglio where the hulking ship still rests. Costa says the day is focused on the families of the 32 people who died Jan. 13, 2012, not the 4,200 passengers and crew who survived. (AP Photo/Guardia di Finanza,File)