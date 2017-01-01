Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Norton Simon Museum is seen in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
In this April 4, 2011 photo, school children look from a viewing gallery at NASA engineers working on the rover Curiosity at the Mars Science Laboratory, at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Fair Oaks Pharmacy and Soda Fountain in South Pasadena, Calif was built in 1915 and was a popular rest stop on the westernmost end of Route 66. It was restored in the early 1990s and now sells malts, shakes, old-fashioned phosphates, lime rickeys and egg creams. (Kelsey Delehanty via AP)
Urth Caffe in Old Pasadena, a 22-block historical area housing hundreds of shops, galleries, restaurants and bars in Pasadena, Calif. It retains many of its 19th century roots, thanks to historic preservation. (Maggie Delehanty via AP)
The entrance to The Huntington Library Art Collections & Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, Calif. The Huntington is a top cultural attraction in the greater Los Angeles area and home to one of the finest collections of British portraiture in the world. (Kelsey Delehanty via AP)
The Gamble House in Pasadena, Calif. is considered an outstanding example of American Arts and Crafts style architecture. The home was designed in 1908 as a winter residence for David Berry Gamble of the Procter & Gamble Co. family. (Maggie Delehanty via AP)