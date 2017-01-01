Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Walsh Jesuit's Becca Kanz bumps a serve during a set against Kenston in their Division I Regional final at Hudson High School in Hudson. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Annie Osterfeld (left) hits past Kenston's Taylor Curtis during the second set in their Division I Regional volleyball final at Hudson High School in Hudson. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)