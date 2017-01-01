Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tallmadge's Rachel Gardella (14) and Emma Mathieson (22) block a shot by Canfield's Nicole Lukdan during the first set of their Division II regional semifinal match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Emma Mathieson (22) Karly Helmuth (4) and Rachel Gardella (14) cheer for teammate Briana Burgan (3) after a kill against Canfield during the first set of their Division II regional semifinal match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Christa Wilk scores a point past Canfield's Morgan Leonard during the first set of their Division II regional semifinal match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Emma Mathieson hits the ball over for a point against Canfield during the first set of their Division II regional semifinal match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Morgan Stack keeps the ball in play against Canfield during the first set of their Division II regional semifinal match at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)