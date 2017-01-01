Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Don Lundstrom (left), Bob Manns and Dick Mastin, Marlboro Volunteers, stand next to a newly restored statue of the flag raising at Iwo Jima that will be displayed at their museum and storage facility in Nov. 2012 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. These men were involved with the restoration of the statue. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Don Lundstrom (left), Bob Manns and Dick Mastin, Marlboro Volunteers, stand next to a newly restored statue of the flag raising at Iwo Jima that will be displayed at their museum and storage facility in Nov. 2012 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. These men were involved with the restoration of the statue. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Don Shaffer of Hartville (left) and Denny Davis of New Franklin with a restored M3 37mm antitank cannon nick named the "door knocker" by Germans during WWII. It is part of the military equipment collected by the Marlboro Volunteers and displayed at their museum and storage facility in Nov. 2012 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
JohnCrowl (seated) Allen Bealer and Daniel Lukac (right), standing next to M114 Vietnam era recon vehicles, some of the military equipment collected by the Marlboro Volunteers and displayed at their museum and storage facility in Nov. 2012 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Vietnam era "mule" vehicle, part of the military equipment collected by the Marlboro Volunteers and displayed at their museum and storage facility in Nov. 2012 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The restored inside of a WWII halftrack vehicle, part of the military equipment collected by the Marlboro Volunteers and displayed at their museum and storage facility in Nov. 2012 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The restored WWII halftrack vehicles, part of the military equipment collected by the Marlboro Volunteers and displayed at their museum and storage facility in Nov. 2012 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
WWII veteran Daniel Lukac of Canal Fulton stands in front of a restored WWII M3A Scout vehicle, part of the military equipment collected by the Marlboro Volunteers and displayed at their museum and storage facility in Nov. 2012 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Mann talks about the Iwo Jima sculpture that he and local artist Don Lundstrom are repairing in his barn. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Mann talks about the Iwo Jima sculpture. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Mann talks about the Iwo Jima sculpture that he and local artist Don Lundstrom are repairing in his barn in JacksonTownship, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marlboro Volunteers stand next to a newly restored statue of the flag raising at Iwo Jima that will be displayed at their museum and storage facility in Nov. 2012 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)