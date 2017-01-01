Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Potholes line the roads in Brady Lake as resident urge voters to vote no on Issue 1 with their yard signs on Tuesday in Portage County. Residents of Brady Lake are deciding whether to dissolve the village. If the measure passes, Brady Lake would become part of Franklin Township. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A sign in the yard of a Brady Lake resident urges voters on Tuesday in Portage County. Residents of Brady Lake are deciding whether to dissolve the village. If the measure passes, Brady Lake would become part of Franklin Township. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Macedonia resident Donato Bazzo casts his vote on Tuesday at Macedonia Community Health Resource Center in Macedonia. Issue 3 would increase the city income tax from 1.75 percent to 2.25 percent for road improvements, parks and recreation and general operations and maintenance. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Layla Fink, 7, of Macedonia helps her mom, Andrea Fink, cast her vote on Tuesday at Macedonia Community Health Resource Center in Macedonia. Issue 3 would increase the city income tax from 1.75 percent to 2.25 percent for road improvements, parks and recreation and general operations and maintenance. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
