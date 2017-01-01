Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bladimir Ostane, right, fills out his ballot as voters crowd an apartment building hallway as they wait to enter a temporary polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012 in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York. The building is hosting a voting station for one that was closed due to Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
John Essert, 10, stares out of the window of the Brookside Fire Department in Mendham, N.J., waiting to meet Gov. Chris Christie, who votes at the station, on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/The Daily Record, Bob Karp)
Voters check in and cast their ballots under a tent at a consolidated polling station for residents of the Rockaways on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, in the Queens borough of New York. Voting in the U.S. presidential election was the latest challenge for the hundreds of thousands of people in the New York-New Jersey area still affected by Superstorm Sandy, as they struggled to get to non-damaged polling places to cast their ballots in one of the tightest elections in recent history. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
A line of voters wraps around corners of a corridor at Public School 370 , Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012 in the Coney Island section of New York. More than 100 voters waited in line as the polls were delayed in opening as Board of Election employees worked to set up voting scanners in the temporary location. The school is hosting seven polling stations that were closed due to Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)