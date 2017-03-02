Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Frame USA facility, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Springdale, Ohio. Pence visited Ohio to discuss healthcare and other issues while engaging in a "listening session" with small business owners. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks following a meeting with area business leaders and a short tour of Blain Supply's company headquarters and warehousing facility during his trip to Janesville, Wis. on Friday. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)
House Speaker and Janesville native Paul Ryan welcomes Vice President Mike Pence up to the podium during a visit to Blain Supply's company headquarters and warehousing facility in Janesville, Wis. on Friday. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)