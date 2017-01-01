Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Roger Polk, host of the weekly gameshow Wadsworthopoly, laughs as he takes a call from his son Connor in San Diego during Tuesday night's show on WCTV in Wadsworth. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Roger Polk celebrates after rolling doubles as co-host Tom Stugmyer (left) and Jackson Dorland, 12, look on during the Wadsworthopoly gameshow at the WCTV studio in Wadsworth on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Wadsworthopoly, a board game featuring businesses in the Wadsworth area promoted by Roger Polk and Tom Stugmyer on WCTV every Tuesday at 6 p.m. Callers play for a chance to win lottery tickets. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
WCTV crew member Drew Bicksler operates operates the cameras in the studio during filming of Wadsworthopoly at the WCTV studio in Wadsworth on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Co-hosts Tom Stugmyer (left) Roger Polk (center) and Jackson Dorland, 12, play through a game of Wadsworthopoly with callers during their weekly show on WCTV at the studio in Wadsworth on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Roger Polk, host of WCTV's Wadsworthopoly, poses for a photo with Ashlee Hamrick (left) and her winning lottery ticket after Tuesday night's gameshow on WCTV in Wadsworth on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Co-hosts of Wadsworthopoly Roger Polk (right) and Tom Stugmyer (left) share a moment of laughter as Johanna Perrino mics them up prior to the start of their weekly gameshow at the WCTV studio in Wadsworth on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Roger Polk (right) moves the WCTV piece across the board as his co-host Tom Stugmyer takes note of the move during filming of Tuesday night's Wadsworthopoly gameshow on WCTV in Wadsworth. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
