Tallmadge's John Rensel eyes the basket before going up for two points over Wadsworth's Kyle Prunty during the first period of their game Friday at Tallmadge High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Damon Gidley (center) and Wadsworth's Kyle Prunty (left) and Austin White go for the rebound during the first period of their game Friday at Tallmadge High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Austin White (left) runs the ball down court past Tallmadge's Damon Gidley during the second period of their game Friday at Tallmadge High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Austin White (left) escapes a steal attempt by Tallmadge's Kyle Johnson during the second period of their game Friday at Tallmadge High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Barry Fernholz (left) goes up for two during the second period of their game against Tallmadge Friday at Tallmadge High School. Tallmadge's Joseph Vassalotti (10) and Wadsworth's Patrick Long (3) are in background.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Nathan Pound (left) attempts to make a basket as a foul is called on Tallmadge's Kyle Johnson during the second period of their game Friday at Tallmadge High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Andrew Francesconi grabs loose ball in front of Wadsworth's Austin White during the second period of their game Friday at Tallmadge High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)