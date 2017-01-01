Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wadworth's Darrin Gilkerson (left) throws Nordonia's Trevon Berry to the mat while wrestling in the 126 lb. weight class during their Suburban League wrestling match at Nordonia High School on Thursday. Gilkerson won the match 3-0. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadworth's Noah Baughman (left) is tied up by Nordonia's Tony DeCesare while wrestling in the 106 lb. weight class during their Suburban League wrestling match at Nordonia High School on Thursday. Baughman won the match 4-3. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadworth's Connor Gray (right) ties up Nordonia's Nicholas Collica while wrestling in the 120 lb. weight class during their Suburban League wrestling match at Nordonia High School on Thursday. Gray won the match 3-1. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadworth's Devon Gilkerson (bottom) tries break the hold of Nordonia's Heath Phillibert while wrestling in the 132 lb. weight class during their Suburban League wrestling match at Nordonia High School on Thursday. Phillibert won the match 8-5. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadworth's Mathias Zollinger (top) tries to turn Nordonia's Michael DeCesare to his back while wrestling in the 138 lb. weight class during their Suburban League wrestling match at Nordonia High School on Thursday. Zollinger won the match 8-3. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Ryan Taylor (right) tries to take down Wadsworth's Shane Mast while wrestling in the 160 lb. weight class during their Suburban League wrestling match at Nordonia High School on Thursday. Mast won the match 3-1. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadworth's Robert Bosley (top) tries to break the hold of Nordonia's Jacob DeJesus while wrestling in the 152 lb. weight class during their Suburban League wrestling match at Nordonia High School on Thursday. Bosley won the match 14-5. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadworth's Mitchell Frisby (top) prepares to pin Nordonia's David Rodriguez while wrestling in the 170 lb. weight class during their Suburban League wrestling match at Nordonia High School on Thursday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)