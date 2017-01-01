Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives (center), speaks at the Medina County Republican Party rally held at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives (left), poses for Chris Parker of Olmstead Falls (right) taking a photo at the Medina County Republican Party rally held at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives, speaks at the Medina County Republican Party rally held at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
C.J. Jordan of Columbus comments at the Medina County Republican Party rally featuring John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bill Simmons of Sharon Twp., comments at the Medina County Republican Party rally featuring John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. Adrian Dan (left) and his wife Amy and son Anthony, 2 of Sharon Twp., talks about the problems with Obama Care regulations at the Medina County Republican Party rally featuring John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina County Republican Party Chairman Kevin Dunn speaks at the Medina County Republican Party rally featuring John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel, speaks at the Medina County Republican Party rally featuring John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives (left), speaks at the Medina County Republican Party rally held at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Republican 16th District congressman and candidate Jim Renacci speaks at the Medina County Republican Party rally featuring John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fran Petersen of Seville, comments at the Medina County Republican Party rally featuring John Boehner, Speaker of the House of Representatives, at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)