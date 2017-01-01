Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Emily Holmes, 10, gets a smooch from her two-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback named Bro at their home Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Bro won Best of Opposite Sex in the breed category during the recent Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Emily Holmes, 10, with her two-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback named Bro in their Wadsworth home. Bro won Best of Opposite Sex in the breed category during the recent Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Emily Holmes, 10, with her two-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback named Bro and cat named Cajun in their Wadsworth home. Bro won Best of Opposite Sex in the breed category during the recent Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bro, a two-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback belonging to Emily Holmes, 10, chills out at their home next to his Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show awards. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Emily Holmes, 10, gets a smooch from her two-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback named Bro at their Wadsworth home. Bro won Best of Opposite Sex in the breed category during the recent Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bro, a two-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback, shown here with the breed's trademark feature ridge on his back, at his Wadsworth home. Bro won Best of Opposite Sex in the breed category at this year's show. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)