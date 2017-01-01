Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The screen at video simulation training notifies if an officer does not take any action during the given scene on Tuesday at the Wadsworth Fire Station. Wadsworth Police will be using a video simulation to train their officers on firearms all week. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth Patrol Officer John Ahern uses a video simulation to train with firearms on Tuesday at the Wadsworth Fire Station. Wadsworth Police will be using a video simulation to train their officers on firearms all week. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A CO2 cartridge is put on guns used during video simulation training on Tuesday at the Wadsworth Fire Station. Wadsworth Police will be using a video simulation to train their officers on firearms all week. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Derrick Williams is a free agent again. The Cavaliers did not re-sign him to a second 10-day contract after his first one expired during the All-Star break, although that could still happen after Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline passes.