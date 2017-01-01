Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The field house, shared with the high school, at the new YMCA Community Center in the west end of the new Wadsworth High School. The complex features a Soprema Senior Center and Cafe, Wadsworth Community Television, Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital and Wadsworth library services. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Workmen install a sound system in the fitness center area at the new YMCA Community Center in the west end of the new Wadsworth High School on Wednesday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gary Lake, health and wellness director in the fitness center area at the new YMCA Community Center in the west end of the new Wadsworth High School on Wednesday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The main entrance to the new YMCA Community Center in the west end of the new Wadsworth High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
An exterior view of the new YMCA Community Center in the west end of the new Wadsworth High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Workmen apply a floor coating around the family leisure pool, one of three pools at the new YMCA Community Center, in the west end of the new Wadsworth High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
This is the eight lane competition pool, the largest of three pools at the new YMCA Community Center in the west end of the new Wadsworth High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Soprema Senior Center and Cafe, to be staffed by the Medina County MRDD clients, is under construction at the new YMCA Community Center in the west end of the new Wadsworth High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)