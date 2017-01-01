Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron and John S. Knight Convention Center staff stand inside an inflated plastic 105 foot life size blue whale named Mike made by oceanography students at the University of Akron in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. The whale will be part of First Night activities at the John S. Knight Convention Center. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Executive director of the National Museum of Education Nick Frankovits and associate director Gay Evans stand next to an inflated plastic 105 foot life size blue whale named Mike made by oceanography students at the University of Akron in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. The whale will be part of First Night activities at the John S. Knight Convention Center. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron oceanography class students signed their names inside a plastic 105 foot life size blue whale named Mike the constructed in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. The whale will be part of First Night activities at the John S. Knight Convention Center. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gay Evans (left), associate director of the National Museum of Education and other people inflate a plastic 105 foot life size blue whale named Mike made by oceanography students at the University of Akron in Dec. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. The whale will be part of First Night activities at the John S. Knight Convention Center. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Children laugh as they hold up their arms and say "Ooooooo" when directed in a magic trick performed by magician character Drip E. Faucet portrayed by Doug Meek at the Akron Summmit Public Library main branch activities during last years First Night Akron activities. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Alicia McDuffie, 3, of Lakewood, makes a noisemaker as her mother Randi Schofield untangles streamers to attach to it during last years First Night Akron activities. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)