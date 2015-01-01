Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ashley Mielke, 9, of Tampa, Florida ice-skates in 36 degree weather as snow appears to be melting on the hillside behind her at Lock 3 on Wednesday in Akron. Snow may continue to melt as temperatures continue to rise for Christmas day. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Timothy Milliken of Akron nears the end of the sledding hill with his grandson Parker Ayers, 3, at Lock 3 on Wednesday in Akron. Snow will continue to melt as temperatures continue to rise for Christmas day. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)