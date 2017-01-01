Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) grabs a rebound against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after dunking against the Cleveland Cavaliers next to forward Andre Iguodala during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) grabs the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (left) forward LeBron James (23) and guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (right) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (right) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, reaches for the ball as he guards Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (left) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (left) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) passes against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, top, grabs the jersey of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown gestures during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) snags a loose ball against Golden State Warriors forward James Michael McAdoo (20) during Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (Stan Olszewski/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Fans cheer after Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scored against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks on the floor during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) controls the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant react after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (left) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson, right, during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives on Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors scored against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson, right, during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) talks with interim head coach Mike Brown during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the first half of Game 1 of NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, drives between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, top, and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, center left, and Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, center right, jump for the opening tip off during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)