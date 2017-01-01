Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (right) guards Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of a game, Monday in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (right) lays up a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (left) and Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of a game Monday in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) shoots over Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala (9) during the first half of a game, Monday in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (left) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half of a game, Monday in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (right) and Golden State Warriors' Zaza Pachulia (27) chase a loose ball during the first half of a game Monday in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (center) shoots between Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) and JaVale McGee (right) during the first half of a game Monday in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, slips while driving the ball away from Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of a game Monday in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) looks to pass away from Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the first half of a game Monday in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (right) scores over Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of a game, Monday in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)