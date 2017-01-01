Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Seattle. Inslee was speaking after Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A group of people including employees of the Washington state Attorney General's office stands and listens in the back of a briefing room during a news conference Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Seattle. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, talks to reporters as Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, looks on, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Seattle. Ferguson announced that he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson talks to reporters, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Seattle. Ferguson announced that he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, talks to reporters as Gov. Jay Inslee, left, looks on, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Seattle. Ferguson announced that he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)