North Canton Hoover's Kelsey Peare drives to the basket between Millersburg West Holmes' Laina Snyder (right) and Rachelle Morrison in the second quarter of the Classic in the Country Challenge on Monday in Berlin, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover's Kaylee Stroemple (right) and Millersburg West Holmes' Alex Starr battle for a loose ball in the first quarter of the Classic in the Country Challenge on Monday in Berlin, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover's Julie Worley (top) and Kelsey Lensman corral Millersburg West Holmes' Mallori Vess in the first quarter of the Classic in the Country Challenge on Monday in Berlin, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
North Canton Hoover's Kelsey Lensman (right) draws a blocking foul as Millersburg West Holmes' Paiten Strother shoots in the first quarter of the Classic in the Country Challenge on Monday in Berlin, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)