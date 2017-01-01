Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio native Jason Dufner watches his drive at the driving range as he practices for this week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Professional golfers arrive at the driving range for the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England reacts to a missed putt on the putting green in preparation for this week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tournament staff members Eric Sury (left) and Meghan Brown relax on lawn furniture at the Lawn at Water Tower Way, a new feature for golf fans during the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tyrrell Hatton of England hits on the practice green in preparation for this week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tommy Fleetwood of England on the practice green in preparations for this week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)