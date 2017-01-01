Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brenda Ryan holds the urn containing the ashes of her daughter, Sheena Marie Moore, who died in 2016 of a drug overdose. She was photographed at her home on Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
A family photo of Sheena Marie Moore, who died in 2016 of a drug overdose, with her son, Wyatt Scott, who is now six years old. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brenda Ryan and her grandson, Wyatt Scott, 6, in his bedroom on Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls. Wyatt made the poster behind him in memory of his mother, Sheena Marie Moore, who died last year of a drug overdose. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
