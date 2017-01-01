Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Worshipper throw flower petals at the statue of the Our Lady of Fatima as it is carried at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine, in Fatima, central Portugal. The centennial of the miracle will be observed in 2017 with a visit by the pope, and it's one reason that Portugal has turned up on several lists for where to go in the new year. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A rendering of a new attraction at Universal Studios called Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. The new attraction is themed on a wild ride through New York City racing against the TV host. It is scheduled to open at the theme park in 2017. (NBCUniversal via AP)
The iconic image of Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, at Revolution Square near the Ministry of Interior in Havana, Cuba. Some Americans may rush to see Cuba in 2017, worried that the Trump administration will tighten travel rules. Others may postpone plans until they see what the new administration does. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
The Washington Monument framed by a window at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. The new museum is a huge draw for visitors to Washington in 2017, but all eyes will also be on the city for Donald Trump's inauguration Jan. 20 and an anti-Trump march Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Seagulls wait for tourists to feed them on the South Bank of the River Thames, in London. Currency changes in the wake of Brexit has made the United Kingdom a little more affordable for some international travelers. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A Dall sheep lounging on a ridge line in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Denali marks its centennial as a national park in 2017, and Alaska marks 150 years since it was transferred from Russia to the United States. Alaska is on several lists for where to go in the new year. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
A child sprayed by a wave on the promenade, a popular tourist hotspot near the city of Cape Town, South Africa. Cape Town is turning up on some lists for places to go in 2017, partly because exchange rates make it affordable and also because a new contemporary arts museum is opening in the fall. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)
A skier at the Rusutsu resort in Hokkaido, Japan. Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, is home to a number of ski resorts known for deep snow. Tourism to Japan is booming and Hokkaido has turned up on several lists of top destinations for 2017. (Dan Sherman via AP)
This photo provided by Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., shows a rendering of a water ride attraction, Na'vi River Journey, that will be part of a new land at Animal Kingdom called Pandora - The World of AVATAR. Pandora is scheduled to open next summer. It's themed on the movie "Avatar." (Walt Disney World via AP)