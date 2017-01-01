Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump greets Holly Gibbs, a survivor of human trafficking and director of Dignity Health's Human Trafficking response Program, as his daughter Ivanka Trump greets Gary Haugen, CEO and founder of International Justice Mission, prior to the start of a meeting on domestic and international human trafficking, Thursday in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives at the White House in Washington, Thursday. From left are, Trump, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, and Ford CEO Mark Fields. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)