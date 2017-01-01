Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Friday, April 19, 2013 photo taken by the Massachusetts State Police, obtained by The Associated Press and authenticated by a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ATF and FBI agents check suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for explosives and also give him medical attention after he was apprehended in Watertown, Mass., at the end of a tense day that began with his older brother, Tamerlan, dying in a getaway attempt. Tsarnaev lay hospitalized in serious condition under heavy guard Saturday as investigators continue piecing together the who and why of the two brothers involved in the deadly Boston Marathon bombings. (AP Photo/Massachusetts State Police)
This combination of images released by the FBI on Thursday, April 18, 2013, show two images taken from surveillance video of who the FBI are calling suspect number 2, left, in white cap, and suspect number 1, right, in black cap, as they walk near each other through the crowd before the explosions at the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/FBI)