Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Dec. 6 photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. The Montana-based National Policy Institute, run by Spencer, who popularized the term "alternative right" is among groups of the white nationalist movement with tax-exempt status. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
In a March 22, 2015 photo, U.S. writer Jared Taylor, author of the book "White Identity" speaks during the International Russian Conservative Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia. Taylor, a Yale University-educated, self-described "race realist" runs the New Century Foundation. The federal government has allowed four groups at the forefront of the white nationalist movement, including the New Century Foundation, to register as charities and raise more than $7.8 million in tax-deductible donations over the past decade, according to an Associated Press review. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)
CLEVELAND: After waiting 1,425 days to make another start in the NBA, DeAndre Liggins couldn’t wait any longer. He charged onto the court at Madison Square Garden for the opening tip against the New York Knicks earlier this month and took his rightful place alongside LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs starters.