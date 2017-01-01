Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana is safe at first as the throw gets past Chicago White Sox pitcher Nate Jones in the eighth inning Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Santana scored the lone run as the Tribe lost 2-1. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Tribe lost 2-1. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians fans scoop up a foul ball by Chicago White Sox' Tim Anderson in the second inning Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez (right) makes a spectacular play up the middle to throw out Chicago White Sox' Melky Cabrera in the eighth inning Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Tribe lost 2-1. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez tags out Chicago White Sox Leury Garcia attempting to steal second base in the second inning Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Tribe lost 2-1. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Yandy Diaz scoops up a ground ball to throw out Chicago White Sox' Jose Abreu in the eighth inning Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Tribe lost 2-1. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)