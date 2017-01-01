Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chicago White Sox's Alejandro De Aza (30) steals second as Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (left) catches a high throw from Lou Marson, as shortstop Mike Aviles (background) runs behind during the first inning Wednesday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox's Alex Rios heads to first after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach McAllister (background right) during the fifth inning Wednesday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach McAllister delivers during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach McAllister wipes the sweat from his face during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (left) turns the double play forcing Chicago White Sox's Jeff Keppinger at second and getting Alex Rios at first during the first inning Wednesday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)