Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion (left) is congratulated by Daniel Robertson after Encarnacion hit a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher David Holmberg in the fourth inning Saturday in Cleveland. Michael Brantley scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion watches his two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher David Holmberg during the fourth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher David Holmberg, left, waits for Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion (right) to run the bases after Encarnacion hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Cleveland. Michael Brantley also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin waits for manager Terry Francona to walk to the mound in the third inning against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson fields a single hit by Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera in the first inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson advances to second base as Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson is late on the tag in the third inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his ball after hitting a double off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher David Holmberg in the fourth inning Saturday in Cleveland. Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana looks up after hitting a solo home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Dan Jennings in the sixth inning Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
LAFAYETTE TWP.: A Christmas tree trimmed with white lights, a heart ornament and the word “hope” still stands in the front room of Bryon Macron’s tidy colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac outside Medina.