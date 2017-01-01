Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Justin Masterson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Justin Masterson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona looks over U.S. Cellular Field on his 54th birthday before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall fields his position during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians' Mark Reynolds (12) is unable to catch a high throw from second baseman Jason Kipnis (not shown) as Chicago White Sox's Jeff Keppinger advances to second on the throwing error during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Justin Masterson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Nick Swisher stretches on deck during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (left) is unable to catch an RBI double by Chicago White Sox's Hector Gimenez, scoring Alexei Ramirez, as center fielder Drew Stubbs comes over to assist during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley is unable to catch an RBI double by Chicago White Sox's Hector Gimenez, scoring Alexei Ramirez, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley is unable to catch an RBI double by Chicago White Sox's Hector Gimenez, scoring Alexei Ramirez, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)