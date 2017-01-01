Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Stanley Ford during a video arraignment for a hearing in Akron Municipal Court Thursday. Ford has been arrested for the fatal arson fire that killed a family of seven in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A large memorial is seen in front of the home on Fultz Street where a fire killed a family of seven last week. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Thirty Summa Health emergency medicine residents who are losing their training program when the health system loses accreditation on July 1 have issued a letter thanking the nurses, staff and former ER doctors who trained them.