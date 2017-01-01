Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, show during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, will get a first hand look at college talent when he coaches during the upcoming Senior Bowl. (AP Photo/Aaron Josefczyk)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys drafted him last year after coaching his team in the Senior Bowl. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2015, file photo, St. Louis Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, left, talks with middle linebacker James Laurinaitis during NFL football training camp in St. Louis. The Cleveland Browns have hired Williams to fix a defense that was among the NFL's worst in 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, left, and head coach Hue Jackson watch warm-ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. The Browns finished the season 1-15. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)