In this May 9, 2017 photo, medics pull a victim from an over turned vehicle in Woodbury, Conn. A second vehicle landed in a nearby stream. Katherine Ann Berman, wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died in the traffic crash. (Steven Valenti/Republican-American via AP)
In this May 9, 2017 photo, firefighters try to secure a vehicle that went into a stream during a motor vehicle accident in Woodbury, Conn. Katherine Ann Berman, wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died in the traffic crash. (Steven Valenti/Republican-American via AP)
FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Chris Berman attending ESPN: The Party 2017, in Houston. The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut. State police say 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Woodbury. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)