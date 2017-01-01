Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving passes the ball in mid-air against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference playoff game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James smiles as he shoots during practice, Wednesday in Oakland. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)