Sheriffs deputy takes Willard McCarley (right) into custody in 2007 after he was found guilty of murder in the death of Charlene Puffenbarger his former girlfriend. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
In this Jan. 2007 file photo, Judge Marvin A. Shapiro sentenced Willard McCarley, 43, to life in prison. McCarley was convicted of aggravated murder after the Summit County retrial case that ended in Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal file)
In this Jan. 2007 file photo, Willard McCarley, 43,listens to his sentencing of life in prison after he was convicted of aggravated murder in the Summit County retrial case. McCarley appeared in Judge Marvin A. Shapiro's courtroom in Akron. (Akron Beacon Journal file)
In this Feb. 2005 file photo, Willard McCarley leaves the courtroom after Judge Marvin Shapiro sentenced him to life in prison in Summit County Commom Pleas Court in Akron for the 1992 muder of his ex-girlfriend, Charlene Puffenbarger. (Akron Beacon Journal file)