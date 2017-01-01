Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns toDonald Young of the United States during their Men's Single Match on day three at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Britain's Andy Murray returns to Germany's Dustin Brown during their Men's Singles Match on day three at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Madison Brengle of the United States returns to Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova during their Women's Singles Match on day three at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
