Switzerland's Roger Federer returns to Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP)
Switzerland's Roger Federer kicks the ball after an inconsistent bounce as he plays his Men's Singles semifinal match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Switzerland's Roger Federer returns to Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after beating Sam Querrey of the United States at the end of their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Sam Querrey of the United States returns to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP)
Sam Querrey of the United States returns to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)