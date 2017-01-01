Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns a ball to Australia's Ashleigh Barty during the final match at the Birmingham Classic tennis tournament at Edgbaston Priory, Birmingham, England, Sunday. Many consider Kvitova the favorite for what would be her third Wimbledon title. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot in the final of the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 14 against Austria's Dominic Thiem, in Madrid, Spain. If his knees hold up, Nadal could return to the form that carried him to the final at Wimbledon in five consecutive appearances, including two trophies, from 2006-11. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, hits a return to Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, April 2 in Key Biscayne, Fla. Federer has won the singles championship at Wimbledon 7 times. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Argentina's Juan Mart�n del Potro during a quarterfinal match, May 19 at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. Djokovic has won the singles championship at Wimbledon three times. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)