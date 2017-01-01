Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sam Querrey of the United States celebrates after beating Britain's Andy Murray at the end of their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he loses a point to Sam Querrey of the United States during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Sam Querrey of the United States smashes a winner against Britain's Andy Murray during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he plays his Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match against Sam Querrey of the United States on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)