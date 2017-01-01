Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Venus Williams of the United States returns to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their Women's Quarterfinal Singles Match on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Venus Williams of the United States celebrates after beating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the end of their Women's Quarterfinal Singles Match on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Adrian Mannarino of France during their Men's Singles Match on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
