The Akron Fire Department won the People's Choice and Judge's Award at the 11th Annual Akron Firefighters Chili Challenge at Lock 3 Park on Friday in Akron. From left are Lt. Sierjie Lash, Capt. Scott Pascu, and Firefighter Adam Lovell. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The City of Akron Human Resources Dept's "Wholly Chili" is served at the 11th Annual Akron Firefighters Chili Challenge at Lock 3 Park on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)