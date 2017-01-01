Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jerry Burroughs of the New Franklin Fire Department floats in the water as he waits for the start of the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park where Burroughs will assist jumpers out of the water in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dan "The Money Man" Kane acknowledges the crowd before taking his jump during the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jan Jordan of Massillon reacts to the cold water after jumping in the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin. This is Jordan's 11th year participating in the event that raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Autumn Willaman, 7, of Newton Falls shivers and smiles after jumping with her father Tim (right) for the Stow company EnviroScience in the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A team representing the law firm Kisling, Nestico & Redick (KNR) of Fairlawn reacts to hitting the cold water after jumping in the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rachael Perrin of Akron participates in the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ben Gero (left) dressed as Spiderman and Erik Butler jump into the cold water as they represent a team for the Akron Rotary Camp in the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club at the beach Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A team representing GOJO of Akron dressed as Minions jumps into the cold water during the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A team representing Howie's on the Lake jumps into the cold water during the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Max Briggs of Akron runs out of the cold water as fast as he can after jumping in the 14th Annual Polar Jump presented by the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Saturday at the beach at Portage Lakes State Park in New Franklin. The event raised $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)