Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump greets members of the military as he arrives on Air Force One at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa., Saturday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, from left, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, and Wilbur Ross United States Secretary of Commerce, signs an Executive Order on the Establishment of Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at The AMES Companies, Inc., in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday on the 100th day of his presidency. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday on the 100th day of his presidency. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)